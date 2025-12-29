Caldera Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.91 Million (ERA)

Caldera (ERA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Caldera token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Caldera has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Caldera has a market cap of $35.08 million and $5.91 million worth of Caldera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Caldera

Caldera’s genesis date was July 15th, 2025. Caldera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,750,000 tokens. The official website for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz. Caldera’s official Twitter account is @calderaxyz. Caldera’s official message board is www.caldera.xyz/blog.

Caldera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caldera (ERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caldera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 148,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Caldera is 0.20420716 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $4,879,186.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.caldera.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caldera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caldera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caldera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

