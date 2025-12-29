Block (bl0ck.gg) Price Tops $0.0498 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Block (bl0ck.gg) has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Block (bl0ck.gg) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a total market capitalization of $36.73 million and approximately $5.97 worth of Block (bl0ck.gg) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Block (bl0ck.gg) Token Profile

Block (bl0ck.gg)’s genesis date was March 21st, 2025. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,434,991 tokens. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official Twitter account is @bl0ck_gg. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official website is bl0ck.gg.

Buying and Selling Block (bl0ck.gg)

According to CryptoCompare, “Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Block (bl0ck.gg) is 0.04980983 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bl0ck.gg/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block (bl0ck.gg) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block (bl0ck.gg) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block (bl0ck.gg) using one of the exchanges listed above.

