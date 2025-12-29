Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $15.05 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 2.1% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $123.95 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

