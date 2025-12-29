CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,007 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the November 30th total of 23,974 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.17% of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF alerts:

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTFX opened at $33.71 on Monday. CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90.

About CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements. BTFX was launched on Feb 21, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.