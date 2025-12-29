Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $516,000 in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF $ABFL

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABFL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $300,000.

Get Abacus FCF Leaders ETF alerts:

Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Price Performance

ABFL opened at $73.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.01 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81.

About Abacus FCF Leaders ETF

The Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (ABFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. ABFL was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is issued by FCF Advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus FCF Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.