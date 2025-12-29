Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 76.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,171.83.

ASML Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,072.75 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,141.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,052.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $899.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $421.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

