Traveka Wealth LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.