Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Stock Holdings Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 129.4% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $290.70 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $296.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

