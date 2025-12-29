Trademark Financial Management LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Trademark Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $201.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

