Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 225,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $192.78 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $193.78. The company has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.55.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

