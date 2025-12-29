Trademark Financial Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Trademark Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock opened at $142.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $143.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

