611 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Acquired by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 611 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stores Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: TV investor Jim Cramer says he holds GS in a charitable trust and highlights the stock’s strong YTD gain and benefits from market activity and lower rates, a sentiment booster for retail investors. I Have Goldman Sachs (GS) in My Charitable Trust, Says Jim Cramer
- Neutral Sentiment: Research product — AT&T outlook: Goldman Sachs’ analysts forecast AT&T will accelerate buybacks as free cash flow grows; this is a sell-side call that underscores GS’s ongoing research revenue stream but is not a direct corporate catalyst for GS shares. Goldman Sachs Forecasts AT&T (T) Buyback Ramp-Up Fueled by 8% Free Cash Flow Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/research insight on layoffs: Goldman research finds investor reactions to layoffs have shifted (stocks now decline on average after cuts). This strengthens GS’s franchise as a market commentator but doesn’t directly move GS’s fundamentals. Goldman Sachs expects layoffs to keep rising—and says investors are punishing the stocks of companies that slash staff
- Neutral Sentiment: 1MDB courtroom development: Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak convicted in the 1MDB scandal; historically linked cases can keep legal/regulatory risks in public view, but this specific conviction is not a new direct exposure for GS. Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak convicted in trial over 1MDB corruption scandal
- Negative Sentiment: Private-credit troubles: The WSJ reports Goldman’s private-credit business is struggling to unwind soured loans and reposition portfolios, which could weigh on fee income, raise mark-to-market losses for alternatives, and increase investor scrutiny of GS’s asset-management unit. This is a direct portfolio/earnings risk. Goldman Sachs’s Private-Credit Company Struggles to Clean Up Soured Bets
- Negative Sentiment: Third?party data breach risk: Goldman alerted some alternative-fund investors that client data may have been exposed after a cybersecurity incident at law firm Fried Frank, raising reputational, client?notification and potential legal costs. Investors often react negatively to operational/cyber risks. Goldman Sachs Says Some Client Data May Have Been Exposed in Third-Party Data Breach
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $792.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How the Rich Retire
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.