611 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Acquired by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 611 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $907.94 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $919.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $823.96 and a 200 day moving average of $765.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $792.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

