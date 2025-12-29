Three Seasons Wealth LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 757.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $235.91 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.06. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,993,315.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,487.63. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $4,950,934.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,577,573.68. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,273 shares of company stock valued at $44,684,355. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.