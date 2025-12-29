6,882 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Purchased by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock

Shares of SPLG opened at $81.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

