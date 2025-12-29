Three Seasons Wealth LLC Makes New $7.63 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 83,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,000. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 0.8% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,043,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

