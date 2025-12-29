Three Seasons Wealth LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Three Seasons Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 300.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $269,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in Starbucks by 1,808.5% during the third quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 3,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.08 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

