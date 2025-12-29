12,010 Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Acquired by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Celsius by 939.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 288.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.24 per share, with a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. The trade was a 4.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CELH opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 455.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

