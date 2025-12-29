18,158 Shares in Carnival Corporation $CCL Acquired by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carnival by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,523,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,617,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,110 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.4% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,207,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,388,000 after purchasing an additional 798,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Carnival by 184.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,289,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Carnival Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE CCL opened at $30.71 on Monday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

