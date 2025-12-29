Three Seasons Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Arista Networks accounts for 0.2% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 215.7% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $1,024,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,672.56. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,007. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $28,598,588. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.9%

Arista Networks stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.44. The stock has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

