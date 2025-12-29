Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Analysts

Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Adherex Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adherex Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 19,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $170,007.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,744,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,916,273.39. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,546.04. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 364,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,952 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.09 on Monday. Adherex Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $276.27 million, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adherex Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

