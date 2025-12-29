Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Receives $141.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.1765.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 474,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,660. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 717,651 shares of company stock worth $58,162,154 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76. Circle Internet Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.