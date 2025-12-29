Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Receives $141.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.1765.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.
Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76. Circle Internet Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $298.99.
Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
