Melone Private Wealth LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,882,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,015,000 after acquiring an additional 208,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,916,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,340 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,689,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,892,000 after buying an additional 121,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,484,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,142,000 after buying an additional 122,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,232,000 after buying an additional 279,126 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

