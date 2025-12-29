Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 34,786 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,786 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of CarMax worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in CarMax by 1,634.9% during the third quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Borer Denton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

KMX opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.36.

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

