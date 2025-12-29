Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 34,786 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,786 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of CarMax worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in CarMax by 1,634.9% during the third quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Borer Denton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.
CarMax News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting CarMax this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI placed KMX at a Hold, signalling tepid analyst conviction after recent results and likely contributing to cautious investor sentiment. CarMax (KMX) Receives a Hold from Evercore ISI
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of CarMax’s Q4 earnings call highlights key analyst questions about margins, inventory and demand — useful for gauging management’s near?term outlook but not an immediate catalyst. The 5 Most Interesting Analyst Questions From CarMax’s Q4 Earnings Call
- Neutral Sentiment: General market coverage and price tracking for KMX available (background context for traders). CarMax (KMX) share price
- Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky notified investors of a class action alleging securities fraud for purchases between June 20, 2025 and November 5, 2025 and warns of a Jan. 2, 2026 deadline to act — adding legal overhang and potential liability. Shareholders of CarMax, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before January 2, 2026 to Discuss Your Rights – KMX
- Negative Sentiment: Glancy Prongay & Murray issued a similar deadline alert for investors who bought KMX between June 20 and Nov. 5, 2025, urging lead?plaintiff motions by Jan. 2 — another source of litigation pressure. Deadline Alert: CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi is investigating claims on behalf of CarMax investors and reminding shareholders of the Jan. 2 lead?plaintiff deadline — reinforcing that multiple firms are pursuing the matter. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of CarMax
- Negative Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm is soliciting investors (class period noted through Sept. 24, 2025 for its claims) to lead a federal securities suit under Sections 10(b)/20(a), highlighting overlapping but slightly different class definitions across firms. KMX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead CarMax, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld (BFA) also issued deadline notices and investor advisories, citing a substantial stock drop and urging affected investors to secure counsel by Jan. 2 — amplifying the legal and reputational risk profile. KMX DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN… KMX INVESTOR LOSSES: …BFA Law
CarMax Trading Up 0.2%
KMX opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $89.47.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.36.
About CarMax
CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.
Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.
