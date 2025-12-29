Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 549,270 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 329,537 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,291,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,291,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $123.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average of $117.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

