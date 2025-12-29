Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Optivise Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,635,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,925,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $105.61 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

