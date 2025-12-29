KW Wealth Management LLC Makes New $924,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

KW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of KW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $331.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.16.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

