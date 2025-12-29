Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.