Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,597 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 144,013 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 645,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 645,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Venus Concept

Venus Concept Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.11.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by ($8.53). The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,904.25%.

Venus Concept Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venus Concept Ltd. (NASDAQ: VERO) is a Canada-based medical aesthetic device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally and noninvasive solutions for face and body rejuvenation. The company’s core product portfolio leverages proprietary technologies such as multi-polar radio frequency, pulsed electromagnetic fields and intense pulsed light to offer treatments for skin tightening, body contouring, wrinkle reduction and vascular lesion removal.

Among its flagship offerings are the Venus Legacy platform, which combines radio frequency and electromagnetic pulses for cellulite reduction and circumferential reduction, and the Venus Versa system, a multi-application device for facial revitalization, acne treatment, hair removal and photorejuvenation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.