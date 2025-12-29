Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Capital set a $88.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.62.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $99.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

