KW Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

KW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

