VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 172 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the November 30th total of 90 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,608,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,886 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 99.68% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $144,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCRD opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

