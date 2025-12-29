Optivise Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Optivise Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $121.38 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

