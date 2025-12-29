13,444 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Purchased by KW Wealth Management LLC

KW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of KW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $95.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

