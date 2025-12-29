Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,051 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $36,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,548.80. This represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,767,363. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

