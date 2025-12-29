Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
TSM opened at $302.87 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $313.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst / company growth outlook — TSMC management and analysts expect robust AI-driven revenue: EPS is forecast to grow at ~22% annualized and management projects chip revenue from AI to grow over 40% annually through 2029, underpinning long-term profit expansion. What Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years?
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic role in AI supply chain — Coverage highlights TSMC as a crucial foundry partner enabling Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom designs, making TSMC a broad way to play sustained data?center capex and generative-AI buildout. What Is the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Hold for the Next 10 Years?
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional endorsement — Multiple investor roundup pieces note billionaire holdings (including Chase Coleman and Philippe Laffont) that include TSMC, signaling confidence from large long?term investors and supporting demand for the stock. Billionaire Chase Coleman Has Formed His Own “Magnificent Seven”
- Neutral Sentiment: General tech stock roundups include TSMC as a supporting name or comparison point rather than a primary pick, so these articles raise awareness but are less likely to move the stock materially on their own. 5 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional listicles mention TSMC in multi?stock portfolios; useful context but not immediate catalysts. 4 Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years
- Negative Sentiment: US expansion execution concerns — Reporting flags struggles with TSMC’s U.S. expansion plans, which could raise capital, timeline and political/permit risk that would weigh on near-term margin and capacity growth. Taiwan’s Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Struggles With US Expansion
- Negative Sentiment: Operational risk from quake — TSMC said some Hsinchu science park facilities met evacuation criteria after a recent earthquake; while described as limited, any facility disruptions or inspections could temporarily affect output or investor sentiment. TSMC says some facilities evacuated after quake
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
