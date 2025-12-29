Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $302.87 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $313.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.