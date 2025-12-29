Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,284 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $95.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $299.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $95.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

