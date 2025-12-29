Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $18.13 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 46,606 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $244,687,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 164.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.