Marathon Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 984,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,789,000. Millicom International Cellular accounts for about 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

TIGO stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $56.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg?headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high?speed internet access and pay?television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi?regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

