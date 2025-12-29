Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,889 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 2.8% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $75,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.5% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $74.17 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1832 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. The bank combines a domestic Canadian franchise with an extensive international presence to serve customers across multiple markets.

Scotiabank’s core activities include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and global transaction banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.