Contrasting Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Super Hi International and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International 2.52% 5.55% 2.96% TH International -25.22% N/A -17.98%

Volatility & Risk

Super Hi International has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Hi International 1 1 0 0 1.50 TH International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super Hi International and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

91.9% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Hi International and TH International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $778.31 million 1.39 $21.80 million $0.40 41.64 TH International $190.59 million 0.39 -$57.32 million ($1.43) -1.56

Super Hi International has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Hi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Super Hi International beats TH International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

