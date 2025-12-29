First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFBC. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial Bancorp.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $308,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,678.80. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2,741.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.00. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.01 million during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent of First Financial Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services through a network of more than 100 full-service banking centers and mortgage offices across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Its core mission centers on delivering personalized relationship banking to businesses, individuals and public sector clients.

First Financial Bank’s product portfolio includes deposit solutions such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside a range of lending offerings that cover commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, home mortgages and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.