Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $18.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFYA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 891,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 299,419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFYA stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.52. Afya has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

