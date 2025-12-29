Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $305.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $329.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.59. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 52-week low of $249.21 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $478.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 31.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $8.1473 per share. This represents a yield of 271.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 8.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR) is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

