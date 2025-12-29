Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Receives $168.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.6944.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

SHOP opened at $170.83 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average of $144.20.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 179,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

