Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 70.5% in December

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 150,816 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the November 30th total of 88,447 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $18.28 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

