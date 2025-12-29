Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price at $185.75

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.75.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $186.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

TER stock opened at $198.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.85. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $583,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 54.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

