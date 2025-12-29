TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.1818.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $181.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $760,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 52,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,056.65. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $261,807.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,623.21. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 18,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,338 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 675.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE SNX opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.