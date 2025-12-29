Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $86.61

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.6087.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. DexCom has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 15.96%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $58,766.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,690.17. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $171,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,946.40. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $448,177 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

