Analyzing NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) and On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF)

On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) and NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of NextTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of NextTrip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares On the Beach Group and NextTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A NextTrip -1,323.22% -298.91% -139.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On the Beach Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextTrip 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for On the Beach Group and NextTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.

NextTrip has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.87%. Given NextTrip’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextTrip is more favorable than On the Beach Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On the Beach Group and NextTrip”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextTrip $500,000.00 64.03 -$10.12 million ($1.41) -2.61

On the Beach Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextTrip.

Summary

On the Beach Group beats NextTrip on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom. It also operates as tour operator; and online business to business portals. On the Beach Group plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc. in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc. is based in Sunrise, Florida.

