Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) versus Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosus and Treasure Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $6.17 billion 53.41 $12.37 billion N/A N/A Treasure Global $2.33 million 3.85 -$23.38 million ($396.00) -0.02

Analyst Recommendations

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prosus and Treasure Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 3 1 3.25 Treasure Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Prosus has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Treasure Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A Treasure Global -1,064.59% -36.50% -31.66%

Summary

Prosus beats Treasure Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

